Daniel Radcliffe is taking on his weirdest role yet. The actor will be playing the lead in the new biopic comedy Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Yankovic confirmed Radcliffe’s involvement with the film saying: “I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film.”

He joked: “I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for”.

Radcliffe, best known for his role as Harry Potter, has taken on some unconventional roles since the Harry Potter series finished in 2011. Radcliffe has dipped his toes in musicals, starring in How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway. He currently stars on the TBS comedy series Miracle Workers.

The biopic promises to show all parts of Yankovic’s life from his childhood to his rise to fame, Deadline reports.

Weird Al is a five-time Grammy award-winning artist, is known for parodying songs like Like a Surgeon and Eat It. His last album Mandatory Fun was released in 2014 debuted #1 on the Billboard Top 200.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is being produced by Funny or Die a comedy production company known for its viral videos. The biopic is set to air exclusively on the streaming platform The Roku Channel. Production is set to start next month.