The West Wing predicted Taylor Swift's Super Bowl problem 23-years-ago

Taylor Swift has a problem – but the good news is, it’s fixable.

The singer has been ever present at Kansas City Chiefs games recently, cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce as his side marched on towards the Super Bowl.

Now, the Chiefs have made it to the biggest game in American Football once again, with Kelce ready to help his team retain the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning last year.

It’s great news for Chiefs fans old and new, but Swift has a slight issue.

Of course, she wants to support Kelce as he takes part in one of the biggest games of his career, but she also has a concert in the diary in Japan just one day before the match on February 10.

The Super Bowl is taking place in Las Vegas on February 11, and getting from one location to the other is going to be very difficult – but not, as it turns out, impossible.

Fans have been trying to work out just how she can perform at the concert before making it to Vegas in time, and it turns out this exact problem was covered in a West Wing episode 23 years ago.

A fan posted a clip on Twitter/X, which sees the cast discuss the logistics of flying between time zones between Tokyo and the US.

The episode from 2001 sees the likes of Josh Lyman, played by Bradley Whitford and C. J. Cregg, played by Allison Janney, discusses how time changes across the International Date Line.

As shown in the episode of the influential show, the date would decrease as Swift travels east from Japan to the US, meaning that it is logistically possible for her to make the game.

So, the chances are we’ll be seeing Swift in the stands after all.

