Margot Robbie unexpectedly greets deaf fan in sign language in sweet resurfaced clip

Margot Robbie is being heaped with praise after a resurfaced clip of her signing to a deaf fan went viral online.

The Barbie star was at a premiere for Amsterdam last year, when the fan began signing at her.

Surprisingly, Robbie, who hasn't previously disclosed her ability to sign, then gestured back that she was 'happy to meet' the fan.

"As if we couldn't love her anymore!", one supporter tweeted, while others chimed in that it should be 'essential' for everybody to know the basics.

