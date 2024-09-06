Will Ferrell has been applauded for his upcoming Netflix documentary Will & Harper about his friend and former head writer at SNL Harper Steele, who came out as a trans woman in 2021.

In the film, the 57-year-old actor and comedian embarks on a cross-country road with Harper to "bond and reintroduce Harper to the country as her true self".

During the documentary trailer, Will recalled how their friendship began when they were both hired by SNL in the same week and wrote a number of sketches together, and became one of Will's "closest friends".

He then shares how he received an email from Harper one day which read: "Hey Will. Something I need you to know. I'll be transitioning to live as a trans woman".

That's when Will suggested going on a road trip across the US together to "figure out what this all means to us".

Various clips are shown of the friends sharing banter with one another as they drive cross-country, but also having deep discussions about Harper's transition.

"Were you a little worried about how to talk to me when I came out to you?" Harper asked, to which Will admitted: "Yeah, probably a little nervous".

While in another clip, Harper said she invites "any friend of mine to ask me these questions" as she is "not afraid to talk about it".

Since the trailer dropped, people have taken to social media to praise Will for being part of an important documentary on his trans friend and anticipate this will "save trans lives".

Some also declared "I will love Will Ferrell forever" and how they also "ugly cried" when watching the preview.





















Will & Harper is out in select theatres this September and available to watch on Netflix from September 27.

