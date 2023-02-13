Will Ferrell aims dig at 'boring' Gary Neville during Sky Sports cameo

Will Ferrell is known for playing Anchorman Ron Burgundy, but the actor gave football punditry a go (and jokingly mocked Gary Neville in the process) during an appearance on Sky Sports' Super Sunday.

The 55-year-old was earlier that weekend spotted having a cheeky pre-match pint in Wrexham on Saturday as he watched the Welsh club co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, win 3-1 against Wealdstone FC in the National League.

Clearly, he couldn't get enough of the beautiful game as the following day he was in attendance Manchester City's Premier League match against Aston Villa where he made his Sky Sports cameo.

Sporting a suit and tie with a wooly hat and sunglasses, Ferrell warmly embraced ex-Manchester United player and pundit Roy Keane as the two reminisced about being on the same team at Soccer Aid a few years back (a bromance nobody could have predicted).

The Elf and Step Brothers actor was then handed Gary Neville's mic, to which he took the opportunity to banter with the ex-Manchester United player.

“We don’t need to hear from Gary, we’re bored stiff by Gary! Sorry, I watch religiously… until you speak," he quipped, which prompted laughter from Neville.

When asked by Keane if he still trains after his Soccer Aid stint, Ferrell said he plays a bit of football but "try not to pull my hammie."

Talk then turned to the actor's recent visit to Wrexham as well as his attendance at the Man City game and he was asked what team he supports.

Ever the comedian, Ferrell joked his visit was entirely for recruitment purposes.

"I’m on a recruiting trip for LAFC, I’m just seeing if they measure up to MLS," he said.

"I watch a fair amount [of football], I don’t really have a side over here, I just enjoy following the storylines."

He then gave his astute thoughts on the Premier League.

"It’s obviously a very good league, I’m going to go out on a limb and say there are some very good teams and players here," Ferrell commented.

To top off his footballing adventures, Ferrell channeled Ted Lasso in a video on Man City's TikTok page.

Sat in the dugout, the actor informed the players: "Sorry, I'm your manager now, things are going to go downhill from here."

When asked how he would take the team forwards, Ferrell replied: "I won't. I'll take you backwards."

Not everyone is cut out for football management.

