Will Ferrell wants to take his mother to next's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool and has asked if any Scousers have a spare room for them to stay in.

The actor and comedian appeared on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Tuesday morning (November 15) where talk soon turned to next year's Eurovision which is being hosted in Liverpool.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the contest this year but due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the 2023 event was moved to the UK.

Ferrell is familiar with Eurovision, having starred in a comedy film based on the international singing competition Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020) where he played Icelandic singer Lars Erickssong.

"My mother really wants me to take her to Eurovision," he told Ball.

"She's dying to go and she's always wanted to go to Liverpool.

However, when Liverpool was announced as host in October, it resulted in hotels around the city either being booked up or a hike in the price for May 2023 despite the fact Eurovision tickets are yet to go on sale.

“Aren’t all the hotels booked by now?” he asked.

Ball asked for any of her listeners who are "willing to put up Will Ferrell and his mum in Liverpool or the Liverpool area during Eurovision" to get in contact.

The Anchorman actor also decided to appeal to the audience and set out his basic requirements.

“We just need a clean tidy room. We’ll share a room. With just two bunk beds that’s all we need,” he said. “My mom would love that she’d be thrilled.”

There were plenty of generous people who took to Twitter to offer Ferrell and his mum a place to stay.





One person even got in contact with Ryan Reynolds who is Ferrell's co-star in their new film “Spirited" to try and get the message to him.

Hopefully, Ferrell and his mum find a place to say before the Eurovision final which takes place at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on 13 May.

