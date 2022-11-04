Asda's Christmas advert sees Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf causing chaos

Asda have revealed their 2022 Christmas advert and it's a heartwarming new take on the Will Ferrell movie, Elf.

Using original footage and iconic quotes from the 2003 film, Buddy the elf is placed into the budget supermarket as he gets excited for the run up to Christmas.

The film opens with a loving homage to Elf’s iconic ‘street crossing’ scene – except this time, it’s a train of Asda shopping trolleys.

'Have your Elf a Merry Christmas’ flashes up on-screen at the end of the sweet advert.

