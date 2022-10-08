Liverpool has been announced as the UK host city for Eurovision 2023, beating Glasgow to host what will be the first contest held in the UK for 25 years.

Broadcaster and much-loved Eurovision commentator, Graham Norton shared the news on BBC’s The One Show and revealed Liverpool Arena as the venue for the music competition.



The UK was chosen to host Eurovision next year because this year's winner Ukraine is unable to hold the event due to the ongoing war in the country.

Liverpool’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Roy Gladder was delighted and grateful at his city being selected, he said: "‘If we hadn’t got it, if ever there was a city that deserved it, it was Glasgow. I’m so glad we’ve got it."

Tim Davie, BBC director-general congratulated Liverpool and described it as an "exciting, warm and vibrant city," as well as the "undisputed capital of pop music" that iscelebrating the 65th anniversary of its twinning with the Ukrainian city of Odesa.

This year's Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra also expressed that they are "very pleased that next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool."

"Though we haven’t had the privilege of visiting yet, the musical heritage of the city is known all over the world. Playing in the same place that The Beatles started out will be a moment we’ll never forget!"

Members of the band "Kalush Orchestra" pose onstage with the winner's trophy and Ukraine's flags after winning on behalf of Ukraine the Eurovision Song contest 2022 on May 14, 2022 at the Pala Alpitour venue in Turin Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

They added: "Although we are sad that next year’s competition cannot take place in our homeland, we know that the people of Liverpool will be warm hosts and the organisers will be able to add a real Ukrainian flavour to Eurovision 2023 in this city."

Mykola Chernotytskyi, Head of the Managing Board of UA:PBC, Ukraine’s public broadcaster said:

"It is symbolic that the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool, a twin city of Odesa. The organisation of a contest of this level sets super demanding requirements.

"I am confident that the city recognised as the capital of pop music will meet them in the best way and will deliver the celebration of music that will amaze both delegations and fans of Eurovision.'

Since the news broke, celebratory messages have been pouring in for Liverpool.

Graham Norton congratulated the city on their win and added that we'll see him there in May.





TV presenter Rylan shared his excitement: "BRING ON @Eurovison 2023!!"









Prime minister, Liz Truss tweeted her congratulations to Liverpool, describing the hosts as a "welcoming city with a proud musical heritage."

Labour leader, Keir Starmer also celebrated the news and added that he has "no doubt you'll do Britain and Ukraine proud by putting on a show to remember."



Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon was gracious in defeat, while disappointed Glasgow wasn't chosen, she said to Liverpool: "but no doubt you'll do @Eurovision and Ukraine proud."



Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram declared that "MUSIC'S COMING HOME!"







Mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham congratulated Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram and said Eurovision will be "one big North West party."







Fair to say the punters in one Liverpool pub were ecstatic at the announcement.





Respect was paid to Ukraine after the announcement as the Port of Liverpool building was lit in the country's colours.









Glasgow had been the bookie's favourite, so Cilla Black singing "Surprise, surprise!" has never been more appropriate.

While others joked about who will host the event.









Some Scots didn't take the defeat too well...













Elsewhere, eagle-eyed viewers spotted that "Liverpool 2023" was on the front of Norton's card before he announced the news himself.

Roll on May 2023!

