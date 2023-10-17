'Heartbroken' Will Smith gives moving review of Jada Pinkett Smith's new book

Will Smith has opened up about Jada Pinkett Smith's new memoir Worthy aftera string of bombshell revelations were made in recent weeks.

The pair have been secretly separated for the past seven years according to Pinkett Smith, who recently appeared on the Today show with Hoda Kotb and now on Jay Shetty's podcast to discuss her life.

On an episode of On Purpose, Shetty read a message from a "shocked" Smith after reading the book.

"I just turned the final page of Worthy," the I Am Legend actor penned. "It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken. I was all over the place."

He continued: "It’s one thing to hear anecdotes at a family barbecue, but it was truly overwhelming to take in your story, potently condensed in this way."

Jada Pinkett Smith OPENS UP On Her Marriage & Struggling With Dark Thoughts www.youtube.com

"I know it wasn’t easy to excavate the depths in that way. I applaud and honour you," he wrote in the poignant letter. "If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I’ll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest."



It comes after Pinkett Smith shocked fans when she announced on TV that she and Smith have been living separate lives, as she made a promise to never get a divorce.

She also addressed the infamous Oscars slap, which saw Smith get on stage and assault Chris Rock following a "G.I Jane" joke.

However, she noted that she was more shocked at the fact he referred to her as his wife.

"We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time," she said.

