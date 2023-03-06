Chris Rock joked he's 'not a victim' during a new Netflix special that saw him address the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap, and what led to it.

“Will Smith practices selective outrage. Because everybody knows what the f*** happened,” he said.

"Will Smith’s wife was f****** her son’s friend, OK. Normally I would not talk about that s*** but for some reason (they) put that on the internet."

However, the comedian insists he will not be going on Oprah 'crying' to tell the story.

