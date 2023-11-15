Will Smith considering legal action against friend who claims actor is gay

Will Smith's team has shut down claims that the actor is gay and was caught in a sex act with fellow Fresh Prince actor Duane Martin years back. The reps called the rumour "unequivocally false".

Brother Bilaal claimed to be his former friend of 40 years to the star. He recently sat down with Tasha K with a string of claims aimed at Smith.

At one point, he explicitly described what he allegedly saw in Martin's dressing room while working on a Hollywood set.

Brother Bilaal said he was asked to keep his eye on Smith, but he was nowhere to be found. He said he had the keys to Martin's dressing room, where he allegedly discovered the pair in the act.

"I see Duane having anal sex with Will," he claimed. "There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there."



"This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false," Smith's rep told TMZand that legal action is being considered against Bilaal.

Brother Bilaal also went on to pass comment about Smith's manhood, calling it a "pinky toe".

It comes after Jada Pinkett Smith dropped a bombshell that she and Will have not been together for seven years. They simply never divorced.

Jada told Hoda Kotb on Today that she "made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce" and that the pair will "work through whatever".

"I just haven't been able to break that promise," she said.

She went on to confirm that the pair also live separately, and when asked how the two maintained the arrangement, she responded: "I think just not being ready yet."

