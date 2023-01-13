Woman quits office job for McDonald's and breaks down within one shift

A woman on TikTok revealed she quit her corporate work-from-home job to become a McDonald's employee.

But after a day, she's already having second thoughts.

Laysia, who goes by @laysiamariah on the platform, shared a video of herself appearing cozy in a plush robe before dressing herself in the Maccies uniform.

"I quit my work-from-home corporate job to work in McDonald's. I had reasons," she says in the video.

"My reasons were working from home made me lazy… I need to be out of the house to feel motivated, so I got me a job out of the house just to get me more motivated and stop being so lazy.

"I find I get more done when I have things to do," Laysia continues.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Although she was pretty optimistic about her shift at the fast-food chain, things didn't go according to plan as she appeared to be in tears toward the end of the workday.

"I don't know if I'm going to go back tomorrow, but you know I got bills to pay," she adds.

@laysiamariah Rethinking my life decisions but here we go.. I definitely feel better getting up out of the house but WORK IS LONG AND I HATE PEOPLE 😭

People took to the comment section of her post to empathize with her and commend her for her transparency and "dedication" to improving herself as a person.

One person wrote, "Well done for taking that step! Self-analysis is everything."

"This level of self-reflection and dedication to growth is amazing," another added.

A third wrote, "There's no shame in your journey. Stay positive sweetheart."

In another video, Laysia was seen heading to her early morning shift at McDonald's, noting that she spends her breaks on "Indeed" searching for other opportunities while also "racking up" her "paycheck for next month."

Indy100 reached out to Laysia via TikTok comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

