WWE responds to accusations of The Rock's 'chronic lateness' and 'unprofessionalism'

WWE has responded to accusations made against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in an expose published in The Wrap , which saw the actor and wrestler branded ‘unprofessional’.

The Wrap claimed that setbacks to the Johnson project Red One were delayed from its original release over the 2023 holiday season at least in part due to “Johnson’s chronic lateness and lack of professionalism” and the inexperience of the film’s producers.

The report also claims that complaints were made about Johnson’s work ethic on the set of the series Ballers, as well as the films Rampage and Red Notice.

One passage of the expose also claims that insiders told the publication Johnson has a habit of urinating in a water bottle to save time on set.

“On set, away from his trailer, if he needs to pee, he doesn’t go to the public bathroom,” an insider "who knows the movie star" told the publication. “He pees in a Voss water bottle and his team or a PA has to dispose of it.”

It also claims that Johnson was three hours late for Wrestlemania 40 last month.

However, WWE has issued a statement which denies those stories to The Wrap.

Chris Legentil, WWE’s executive vice president for Talent Relations and Head of Communications, told the publication: “Dwayne was not only on time for WrestleMania, he was hours early to help with rehearsal — and a pleasure to work with throughout the entire run.”

Johnson has been one of the WWE’s biggest stars since he first joined the wrestling organisation back in 1996.

It comes after Johnson has explosively turned his back on US president Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 election, having endorsed the Democrat in 2020.

