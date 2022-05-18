Plus-size model Yumi Nu has cleverly responded to Jordan Peterson's "not beautiful" comment with a Nicki Minaj verse.



Nu appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated2022 swimsuit issue.

And on Monday (16 May), Peterson, a controversial psychology professor and author from Canada, retweeted a news article about her feature and left a very unkind opinion.

"Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that," he wrote.

Just hours after posting his controversial views of beauty in women, Peterson said he was leaving the platform.

"So I told my staff to change my password, to keep me from temptation, and am departing once again. If I have something to say, I'll write an article or make a video. If the issue is not important enough to justify that, then perhaps it would be best to just let it go," he wrote in one tweet.

People on the platform swiftly reminded Peterson that he was the person who insulted Nu first without reason.

"Or, and hear me out, you could apologize for making a ridiculously thoughtless comment devoid of anything other than sexism and try to do better next time. It's a thought," one wrote.

Another person asked Peterson: "This you?"

Nu, on the other hand, appears to be unbothered. Following her tweeted response of "Hoes mad" to Peterson's Monday comment, she also took to TikTok to post his tweet and used a vital verse from Minaj's "Itty Bitty Piggy" to highlight her point.

People praised her musical response to Peterson in the video's comments.

"Jealousy is a disease, and I hope they get well soon, lol. You look stunning, mama," one wrote.

"You did win cuz Jordan b. Peterson is leaving Twitter (hopefully) after he got blasted on the thread," another added.

Someone else added: "My self-image would've been healthy if I saw you on magazines when I was young (grew up in the nothing tastes as good as skinny feels era). Gorg!"

Peterson's most recent tweet was made on Wednesday (18 May).

Nu, the niece of Steve and Devon Aoki, made her first appearance as aSI swimsuit model in 2021, but her appearance on this year's cover (she's one of four models) was apparently a surprise.

In conversation with the New York Post, she said: "I was processing the surprise of it not being a real interview and that this was actually the SI cover reveal. I could not speak. I had full-body chills. I was shaking; I was crying. They really got me good."

