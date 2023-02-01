Popstar facing backlash for wearing artwork of metal act led by right wing murderer

Zara Larsson is being criticised for wearing a dress featuring artwork of a black metal band led by right-wing murderer Varg Vikernes.

The Swedish singer faced a backlash after attending the P3 Guld awards in Gothenburg wearing a garment that featured art from the artist Burzum.

Vikernes, who was the sole member in the group from 1992-96, was jailed for stabbing his former bandmate to death in 1994, as well as church arson and stockpiling explosives. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison and was released on parole in 2009 after serving 15.

He is openly anti-Semitic and said he 'appreciated' being labelled as a Nazi in 2022.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Larsson posted a video of herself in the dress on TikTok, and later said she was unaware of the history of the band and the artwork.

@zaralarsson Dress on short short #canttameher

“Oopsie, had no idea,” she told AftonBladet. “I just thought my clothes looked cool. It was unfortunate. To clarify, I wasn't wearing their merch, I was wearing [a dress made by Belgian fashion designer] Raf Simons.”

The video of Larsson wearing the dress is still on TikTok, and sparked criticism in the comments section.

“So.... is it okay for popfans that their Icon Zara dresses in Cover Artwork from the NSBM Band Burzum...?!” one wrote.

Another wrote on Reddit: “Honestly, this s*** is why people shouldn’t wear band shirts of s*** they don’t support. Like I get it if a teenager does it, but a grown a*** adult should recognise them as advertisements.”

“While I don’t think she wore it with malice that doesn’t mean the dress, band, and Varg shouldn’t be criticized,” another wrote.

Larsson is one of the biggest pop stars in Sweden, having first rose to fame for winning the country’s version of Britain’s Got Talent at the age of 10 in 2008. Her most recent album, Poster Girl, was released in 2021.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.