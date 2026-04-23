Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced revealed: Everything announced so far

As Ubisoft self-confessed, it's been one of the worst kept secrets in gaming and it's now official - Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is happening.

It's a remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, where players take on the role of Captain Edward Kenway, a pirate assassin whose adventure takes him across a Caribbean setting during the Golden Age of Piracy.

There have been so many rumours and lots of speculation about Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced and now a lot of them have been answered as Ubisoft has revealed a lot of key details about the game.

Here's a look at everything that's been announced and what we know so far.

Players can play as Captain Edward Kenway once again in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced / Ubisoft

What's in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced reveal trailer?



A reveal trailer shows off the swashbuckling pirate action players can look forward to.

It looks very familiar to those who have played the original Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag but brought to life even further with modern graphics. It's described as a "faithful remake" but has been rebuilt from the ground up using Ubisoft's Anvil engine with new additions.

It shows pirate ship gameplay, an assassin taking out pirates, platforming, stunning vistas and incredibly detailed character models.

The pre-rendered cutscenes showing the game underwater are absolutely stunning. Parts of the game feel like they revisit that early 2000s tropical beach feel.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has been remade from the ground up but is a faithful remake, according to developers / Ubisoft

What's Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced gameplay like?

With it being rebuilt from the ground up, in terms of visuals, the game looks so much more crisp, sharp, detailed and lifelike across the board.

Character models look brilliant, vistas are stunning, dense cities are very detailed and it seems as though initial performance is strong too. The Caribbean setting as a whole is nothing short of breathtaking.

Combat has been reworked and looks very similar to that found in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Inspiration has been drawn from that in terms of the HUD, markers and text too.

There are swords, hidden blades, guns and more that can be used to takedown enemies, as well as being able to use the environment and even the ability to hold enemies so they take damage from another foe's attack before you can counter them yourself.

It looks fast, frantic and a lot of fun.

Stealth is much more simplified than the original, with the ability to crouch freely, with tailing and eavesdropping missions revamped where enemies react to spotting you instead of the mission failing.

Exploration and navigation looks seamless and quick with exactly the kind of parkour you'd expect to find in a modern Assassin's Creed game.

However unlike modern Assassin's Creed games, this remains action adventure focused and is not a role-playing game (RPG).

Your ship, the Jackdaw, has even more firepower with new alternate fire modes for every weapon. There are three brand new officers to reinforce your crew with each having their own questline too. Players can also get a cat or monkey as a pet for the Jackdaw!

There's a new dynamic weather system in effect too with waves affecting how the Jackdaw handles and feels. The sound is fantastic as well, including plenty of new sea shanties to enjoy while out on the water. Woodkid has been working on Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced.

On the whole, it seems as though the core gameplay of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag has been carried over with refinements from more modern entries. It's refreshing this remake seems to remain faithful in that way with modern quality of life improvements.

The gameplay reveal showed a mix of in-game gameplay and cinematics.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced looks stunning / Ubisoft

What's Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced about?

For those who haven't played the original, players take on the role of Cpt Edward Kenway, a rebellious pirate assassin eager to make a name for himself and in search of a better life.

He crosses paths with the assassins and templars and is drawn into their conflict, joining forces with infamous pirates along the way and establishes a lawless group that follows the Pirate's Code.

The journey takes players across tropical landscapes, deadly seas, vast jungles and cities and towns dotted around in a Caribbean setting.

There are new narrative quests and arcs for Kenway and some of the other key characters such as Blackbeard and Stede.

Does Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced have multiplayer and DLC?

No, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will not have multiplayer or the DLC. Developers have focused on this being a single-player narrative driven game.

Naval warfare plays a key role in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced / Ubisoft

What is the Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced release date?

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced releases on 9 July 2026. It's now available to pre-order.

What are the Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced platforms I can play it on?

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. There is no news about a Nintendo Switch 2 release at this stage.

Is there an Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Collector's Edition?

Yes, as well as the Standard Edition, there's also a Collector's Edition with a handcrafted figurine of Edward Kenway, a notebook with Kenway's diary entries, a brooch, a cloth mat and it's all in a special box.

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