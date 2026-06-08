Trump gave a bizarre excuse for crashing out of his Meet the Press interview

After storming out of an interview with Meet the Press host Kristen Welker earlier that day, US president Donald Trump attempted to brush off the turbulent moment by blaming it on the weather – and social media users aren’t buying it.

In case you somehow missed it, the 79-year-old convicted felon fumed at the journalist as he was challenged on his baseless and unfounded claims that the 2020 and California elections were “rigged”.

He raged: “The elections in this country, we’re like a third-world country. The elections are crooked, and you’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is NBC, and CBS and CNN. You’re one-sided, crooked networks. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough.”

Yes, he really said all that - and he appeared to step on his own microphone on his way out, too.

Commenting on the incident at an agriculture roundtable later, Trump told the audience: “I just did an interview in the most beautiful barn I’ve ever seen … it was a beauty, but it was raining, and it was with NBC fake news.

“And because it was raining, I got a little bit angry at them. I was not happy with them. But we had a good time.”

But X/Twitter users soon cast doubt on Trump’s description of what happened:

“Gee if a man called me crooked or stupid I wouldn’t consider that a good time,” wrote Democratic strategist Leslie Marshall:

“Blame it on the rain. He could have listened to Milli Vanilli play this live at the concert that he canceled,” noted another user, referencing the Freedom 250 concert series which was abandoned in favour of a Trump rally when several artists pulled out:

And a third tweeted: “A man who has a tantrum on national television because he’s asked tough questions and ‘it was raining’ isn’t mentally competent enough to be POTUS”:





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