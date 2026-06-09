Charli xcx announces she's going on tour - everything we know so far

Charli xcx has announced she's going on tour, and it comes ahead of her upcoming album Music, Fashion, Film..

The British singer took to social media to share the exciting news, posting a poster for the Music, Fashion, Film Tour which teased there will be some "special guest underscores."

As for where Charli is kicking off her tour, she confirmed the dates for the North America leg which will take place later this year.

It kicks off on September 11 in Philadelphia, followed by dates in Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, Washington DC, Atlanta, San Diego, Los Angeles, Glendale, and ending the leg on October 23 in Las Vegas.

This news comes as Music, Fashion, Film album is set to be released on July 24.

When does the presale start?

Fans can sign up for presale access to tour now through June 10th at 11pm ET.

The presale will then commence on this Friday (June 12) at 9 am EDT

When does general sale begin?

The general sale will also take place on this Friday (June 12) at 1 PM local time, a few hours after the presale has ended.

For more information visit the Ticketmaster website.

Has Charli announced UK and Europe dates yet?

No, UK and Europe tour dates for the Music, Fashion, Film tour have not been announced yet.

But, Charli did take to her Instagram Story to tease and reassure, "and yes, uk dates are coming i promise."

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