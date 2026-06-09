As the World Cup prepares to kick off, a month-long football spectacle is set to captivate millions. While this global event promises an exhilarating experience for many, it can prove less appealing for those with little interest in the beautiful game. Fear not, as television schedules are brimming with compelling alternatives. From the return of House of the Dragon to a new Harlan Coben thriller, here are six essential shows to dive into while the football takes centre stage.

I WILL FIND YOU, NETFLIX

Netflix delivers another gripping adaptation from bestselling author Harlan Coben with I Will Find You. Following successes like Missing You and Lazarus, this eight-episode thriller promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Starring Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, and Milo Ventimiglia, the series centres on David Burroughs (Worthington), a man unjustly imprisoned for his son's murder. When new evidence suggests his son may still be alive, David embarks on a desperate pursuit of the truth, leading him from prison into a complex web of secrets, deception, and long-held lies. I Will Find You launches on Netflix on 18 June.

Sam Worthington as David Burroughs in 'I Will Find You' Netflix/PA

SUGAR, APPLE TV+

Colin Farrell returns as private investigator John Sugar in the second season of Apple TV+’s acclaimed drama, Sugar. This instalment sees the Irish actor delving into the disappearance of a rising boxing star’s troubled older brother, while continuing his quest to find his missing sister. As the investigation deepens, evolving into something sinister, Sugar finds himself entangled in a perilous network of secrets and corruption, forcing him to confront the moral boundaries he is prepared to cross. Season two also welcomes new cast members Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly, Sasha Calle, and special guest star Shea Whigham. Sugar Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on 19 June.

Colin Farrell as John Sugar in 'Sugar' Apple TV+/PA

THE AGENCY, PARAMOUNT+

Paramount+ brings back Michael Fassbender as covert CIA agent Martian in the second season of its thriller, The Agency. Inspired by the French series Le Bureau des Légendes, the new season plunges Martian into deep cover. His lover, Samia, portrayed by Jodie Turner-Smith, is a political prisoner in Sudan. Martian is prepared to go to extreme lengths to rescue her, even if it means crossing the line into betrayal. His only path forward is deeper into the clandestine world, navigating a perilous journey to safeguard his love, life, and mission. The ensemble cast also features Jeffrey Wright, Katherine Waterston, Harriet Sansom Harris, John Magaro, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Andrew Brooke, India Fowler, Reza Brojerdi, Alex Reznik, and Richard Gere. The Agency Season 2 arrives on Paramount+ from 21 June.

Michael Fassbender as Brandon Colby in 'The Agency' AppleTV +/PA

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, SKY ATLANTIC/ NOW TV

House of the Dragon ignites screens once more, promising an escalation of political intrigue, brutal conflict, and dysfunctional family dynamics. This Game of Thrones prequel’s third season resumes directly after season two, as Westeros is plunged into all-out war and dragon-on-dragon battles rage in the wake of the Targaryen civil war. Drawing from George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, the series sees Matt Smith reprise his role as Prince Daemon Targaryen, alongside Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born and a formidable dragon rider. Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans also return as the ambitious father-daughter pairing, Alicent and Otto Hightower. James Norton joins the cast for Season 3 as Lord Ormund Hightower. The previous season, which aired in 2024, depicted Westeros teetering on the brink of civil war as the 'Greens' and 'Blacks' fiercely contested the claims of King Aegon Targaryen and Queen Rhaenyra. House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 21 June.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' Sky Atlantic/Now TV/ PA

THE BEAR, DISNEY+

The acclaimed series The Bear prepares its final course, as fans bid farewell to their beloved Chicago chefs in its concluding season. The fifth season picks up immediately after the emotional climax of the Season 4 finale, with Carmy Berzatto, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White, having completely departed the restaurant. This leaves Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto (Abby Elliott) to manage the establishment amidst intense financial strain, the looming threat of a sale, and an impending crisis. The team must unite for one last service, striving to finally achieve a coveted Michelin star. Ultimately, they discover that the true essence of a 'perfect' restaurant lies not solely in its cuisine, but in the dedicated individuals who create it. The fifth and final season of FX’s The Bear will stream exclusively on Disney+ on 26 June.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich in 'The Bear' Disney +/ PA

ELLE, PRIME VIDEO

Devotees of the iconic comedy film Legally Blonde will be thrilled that the prequel series, Elle, is set to launch this summer. This Prime Video series delves into the high school years of Elle Woods, the beloved protagonist of the 2001 cult classic, exploring her life prior to the original film. Actress Lexi Minetree steps into the role of the spirited sorority girl, with her parents, Eva and Wyatt, played by comedian June Diane Raphael and That Thing You Do! star Tom Everett Scott, respectively. Reese Witherspoon, who famously embodied Elle in the original movie, is revisiting this pop culture phenomenon, with her production company Hello Sunshine collaborating with Amazon MGM Studios on the prequel. Elle will be available to stream on Prime Video from 1 July.