Kanye West pours milk on wife Bianca Censori in controversial new music video

Kanye West has unveiled a new music video for his surprise single, "Gemini Season," which features him pouring milk over his wife Bianca Censori’s chest. The track accompanies the release of his album, Bully, which debuted in March.

The 90-second clip, directed by Censori herself, opens with her seated on a stool in front of a cow atop a mountain, clad in a white corset and frilly underwear. She is seen staring directly into the camera before turning to pat the cow and begin milking it, with much of her bottom exposed by her high-cut attire.

Censori then picks up a glass bottle filled with milk, at which point West enters the frame. He takes the bottle from her and proceeds to pour its contents into her mouth, simultaneously spilling a significant amount across her chest. As this unusual interaction unfolds, West sings: "I wanna get kinky. I think she’ll let me. I think she’s pretty. I think she’s ready." The video concludes abruptly after a few seconds.

A description accompanying the clip on YouTube indicates that West, also known as Ye, plans to release a deluxe edition of Bully on 19 June. The video’s release coincided with the rapper’s birthday, an occasion Censori marked on Instagram with the message: "Happy birthday @ye I love you more than life."

She also shared a provocative image of herself crawling on the floor in minimal underwear.

Further posts included a party snap of the couple kissing with tongues out, Censori in a deeply cut jumpsuit, and an intimate shot of them licking opposite sides of a shower glass while wet and naked, captioned "Ride or die 4ever" with a red heart emoji.

West, who married the 31-year-old Australian architect in 2022, has frequently drawn controversy with Censori’s revealing outfits, including her appearance at last year’s Grammys in a sheer dress. West subsequently denied claims of holding "dominion" over his wife, stating on X that he did not "make her do nothing she does not want to" and that she "definitely would not have been able to do it without (his) approval."

Earlier this year, Censori addressed the scrutiny in a rare interview with Vanity Fair, asserting that she "would not be doing something (she) did not want to do" and described her outfits as a "collaboration" with her husband. She also acknowledged having "an obvious obsession with nudity."