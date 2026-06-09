A CNN panellist has been praised for calling out “liar” Donald Trump donor amid false claims of election fraud.

Political commentator Charles Blow and Trump loyalist and Republican megadonor Hal Lambert clashed during their appearance on CNN’s Newsnight, where Lambert had been repeating debunked claims of election fraud often spouted by the president .

Among other claims, Lambert suggested, “if you’re Democrat, you want to count them (the votes) until you pull away, and then you stop”. Just like Trump , when asked for his sources for his claims, he failed to provide any.

Blow was not having any of it.

“I just believe that this is a news show on a news channel. I have an ethical responsibility to say that you are lying,” Blow said to Lambert. “You are lying… I have an ethical responsibility, if people are going to come up here and poison voters’ views of an election system, that has no proof that is it rigged in any way, spouting the same lie that the president is spouting, we have an ethical responsibility at this table, in a news show, in a news channel, to call that out, and I’m going to do that.”

The blowout went viral online as many praised Blow for standing up for facts.

“Charles Blow is right and more people should do this. Stop entertaining these lies, stop taking the people who spew them seriously, and just call them what they are: liars,” someone argued.

Another urged: “Combatting and pushing back on lies and conspiracy theories is a critical role for journalists and scholars.”

Someone else wrote: “Unmistakably calling a lie a lie is important. [Charles Blow] is always holding the line on reality.”

“It's this easy,” another wrote.

In response to a viral clip of the moment on X/Twitter, Lambert reposted another person’s tweet, which read: “This country has been running on fraud. For decades.

“Election fraud. Immigration fraud. Financial fraud. Fraud of every kind. It all has to end or our country is finished.”

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