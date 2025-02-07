How big is Assassin's Creed Shadows install size?

Assassin's Creed Shadows is out next month and players better be ready to clear some storage space in time as its install size has been revealed - and it's a whopper.



Ubisoft's latest entry into the iconic Assassin's Creed series is due to release on March 20 after being delayed twice, once from November last year and again from February (the second delay was for a crazy reason).

It's Ubisoft's most ambitious Assassin's Creed game to date and it certainly has the install size to match.

It's the largest entry in the series' history as a Mac App Store revealed the game is a staggering 123.24 GB in size and is mandatory for any preset.

Assassin's Creed Shadows has a huge install size / Ubisoft

A story trailer shared on January 23 showed a first look at the stories of the two main protagonists Naoe, a stealthy ninja, and Yasuke, a burly samurai, and how they intertwine along with more detail at the vision of feudal Japan it is set in.

Previews of the game have recently been published too and it seems there are encouraging signs.



Naoe and Yasuke can be switched between at any time during general gameplay with Naoe able to reach higher spots with Yasuke able to burst through barriers.

There's a new grappling hook feature and a new observe mechanic that allows objectives and objects of interest to be highlighted with loads more features being detailed too.

Fans mostly said they were very encouraged by what they saw during the reveals.

Elsewhere in the world of gaming, check out indy100's preview of PGA Tour 2K25 and our review of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.