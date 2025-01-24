Assassin's Creed Shadows was delayed a second time for an astonishing reason

Assassin's Creed Shadows is releasing on March 20 with Ubisoft recently releasing a story trailer, streaming gameplay and setting pre-orders for it live.



The game was due to come out in November last year but Ubisoft delayed it to February, with a second delay taking the game to March.

And the director of the game has revealed the astonishing reason why the game was delayed for a second time, reports IGN- it was to do with roofs.

Charles Benoit said: "The Japanese architecture, the roofs [are] super complex. Probably the most complex thing that I ever worked with if we compared to Odyssey and Syndicate."

Benoit added the second delay was mostly about "polishing" the game and making it the best it can be at launch.

Assassin's Creed Shadows was delayed for a second time because of how "complex" Japanese roofs are / Ubisoft

The trailer showed a first look at the stories of the two main protagonists Naoe, a stealthy ninja, and Yasuke, a burly samurai, and how they intertwine along with more detail at the vision of feudal Japan it is set in.

Previews of the game have been published too and it seems there are encouraging signs.

Naoe and Yasuke can be switched between at any time during general gameplay with Naoe able to reach higher spots with Yasuke able to burst through barriers.

There's a new grappling hook feature and a new observe mechanic that allows objectives and objects of interest to be highlighted with loads more features being detailed too.

Fans mostly said they were very encouraged by what they saw during the reveals.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.