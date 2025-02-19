Assassin's Creed Shadows release date gets huge verdict from Ubisoft

There has been an update on the release date of Assassin's Creed Shadows and it seems as though there's good news for fans.

Ubisoft's latest entry into the iconic Assassin's Creed series is due to release on March 20 after being delayed twice, once from November last year and again from February (the second delay was for a crazy reason).

Sources at Insider Gaming have now said Ubisoft and developers are confident the game will release as planned next month.

Although not confirmed by Ubisoft, a report from the publication further states the publisher is increasing its marketing of Assassin's Creed Shadows with a review embargo date of March 18.

One of the sources said the game is "pretty much done".

Ubisoft has given a verdict on the release date of Assassin's Creed Shadows, starring Naoe pictured / Screenshot from Ubisoft

A story trailer shared last month showed a first look at the stories of the two main protagonists Naoe, a stealthy ninja, and Yasuke, a burly samurai, and how they intertwine along with more detail at the vision of feudal Japan it is set in.

Previews of the game have been published too and it seems there are encouraging signs.



Naoe and Yasuke can be switched between at any time during general gameplay with Naoe able to reach higher spots with Yasuke able to burst through barriers.

There's a new grappling hook feature and a new observe mechanic that allows objectives and objects of interest to be highlighted with loads more features being detailed too.

Fans mostly said they were very encouraged by what they saw during the reveals.

