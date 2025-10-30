Backbone's first ever limited edition collab controller revealed - and it's a doozy

Phone controller manufacturer Backbone is releasing its first limited edition model in direct collaboration with PlayStation and it's an absolutely doozy.

Backbone has teamed up with Kojima Productions to release a limited edition Death Stranding 2: On the Beach controller and there are only 1,350 of them available.

It's the PlayStation Edition of the Backbone One with a design drawing from the colours of the world of main protagonist Sam Bridges and Drawbridge, the company he works with in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

There was previously a Death Stranding version of the Backbone One but that was for the standard controller, not the PlayStation edition.

Each Death Stranding 2 controller has a collectible case with each one individually numbered along with a collector's tag.

The limited edition Backbone One Death Stranding 2 controller / Backbone

Backbone One controllers can be used with cloud gaming services such as PS Remote Play, Game Pass, Apple Arcade, GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, PC and more. They can also be used to play games natively too.

Backbone recently released a pink Pro model.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach released is June earlier this year / Kojima Productions

I've already picked out Death Stranding 2: On the Beach as my Game of the Year.

I said: "Let’s cut to the chase. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is a masterpiece. It has the perfect recipe of an unforgettable story, genuinely jaw-dropping visuals and gameplay that’s unique and innovative.

"This game unexpectedly swept me off my feet with just how good its story, gameplay, visuals and tone are, leading me to award it the accolade of game of the year 2025."

The limited edition Death Stranding 2: On the Beach controller goes on sale on the Backbone website and Best Buy Drops on 5 November.

