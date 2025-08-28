Battlefield 6 brand new trailer drops - and one thing immediately jumps out

Electronic Arts (EA) has officially revealed features the PC version of Battlefield 6 will have in a new trailer - and there's one thing in particular that immediately jumps out.

And it's that the game will have 4k visuals with uncapped frame rates. EA says this will "deliver one of the most fluid, high performance first-person shooter experiences available".

There will also be more than 600 customisation options on PC across a comprehensive menu of graphical and performance settings, such as HDR, HUD, camera settings, controllers, streamer mode and loads more.

There's ultrawide monitor support too for a larger view of the battlefield.

Javelin Anticheat is present. EA said: "Javelin has been built from the ground up by a team of veteran engineers and analysts focused on studying cheating problems for each specific game under EA's umbrella and designing unique features to solve those issues.

"Javelin is already part of other Battlefield titles, including Battlefield Labs, and will be integrated in Battlefield 6 when the game launches."

There is support for Nvidia DLSS 4, Intel XeSS 2 and AMD FSR 4.

Battlefield 6 Official PC Trailer www.youtube.com

Battlefield 6 is going back to its Battlefield 3 roots, an entry in the series which many consider to be peak Battlefield (along with Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 4).

The new game is set two years in the future, in 2027, and a number of major European countries have left NATO to join a new alliance called Pax Armata, leaving the US and its remaining allies to deal with the fallout.

There will be nine playable maps at launch spanning Brooklyn, Egypt, Gibraltar and Tajikistan across modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush, Team Deathmatch, Squad Deathmatch, Domination, King of the Hill and Escalation.

Portal returns too where players will be able to create their own maps using in-game editing tools.

Battlefield 6 launches on 10 October on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store and EA App.



