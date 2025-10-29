Battlefield 6 Season 1 Battle Pass trick gets you 'future ones for free'

A streamer has shared a trick in the Battlefield 6 Season 1 Battle Pass that could let players "get all future ones for free".

Battlefield 6 is a return to the series roots from Electronic Arts (EA) who was looking to recapture the magic from what was considered the golden era of Battlefield in the days of Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 and it seems to have done that.

REDSEC released on Tuesday (28 October), a free-to-play portion of the game, including a new Battle Royale mode and Gauntlet where eight squads of four battle out to complete objectives in a competition style mode.

At the same time, Battlefield 6 Season 1 started too, complete with a Battle Pass, and streamer MoiDawg shared a trick that could get players all future premium passes for free if they stay as they are going forward.

MoiDawg posted on X / Twitter: "The Battle Pass costs 1,100 Battlefield Coins. If you complete the entire Season 1 BP you'll be able to earn 1,100 Battlefield Coins.

"If this price stays the same, players can buy the Battle Pass one time, grind it out and get all future ones for free. The Battlefield Ws continue."

The trick has since gone viral and has been reposted in the Battlefield 6 Subreddit where gamers have had a lot to say about it.

One said: "The only thing I care about is if it's like Halo or Helldivers 2 where I can complete it any time I want and not forced to make it my only game I play just to complete it in time."

"The COD Battle Pass was this way," another added. "It was one time purchase and then you earn all the coins needed for the next Battle Pass. So essentially you have to keep playing if you want to never pay for the Battle Pass twice 😂"

A third questioned: "Isn't this mostly standard for Battle Pass?"

"This is industry standard, it's not a W," a fourth agreed.

And a fifth said: "Battle Passes shouldn't expire. F*** FOMO game design."

Battlefield 6 is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.