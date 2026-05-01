Battlefield movie sparks 'biggest bidding war of the year' says report

A Battlefield movie adaptation has only been recently announced yet a report claims a handful of major Hollywood studios are all bidding to secure its rights.

Michael B. Jordan will produce and potentially even star in the movie and Christopher McQuarrie will write and direct it. Both have won Oscars.

The Wrap reports Amazon MGM Studios, Netflix, Sony, Universal and Warner Bros Studios are "all in the fight for what is shaping up to be the biggest bidding war of the year".

This comes soon after Paramount confirmed the release date for a Call of Duty movie with the two franchises previously having a huge rivalry.

Movie and TV adaptations of games are having a huge resurgence, with hugely successful ones including HBO's The Last of Us, Amazon's Fallout and Illumination and Nintendo's The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Battlefield 6 was the best selling video game in the US in 2025.



The Wrap's report was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have their concerns.



One said: "Netflix will over pay and then increase the monthly sub by another $1 a month."

A second added: "I'd like to think they saw an early script and it doesn't totally suck. But most likely their interest is purely based on it being a popular IP."

"Except Bad Company there is not a single story in this franchise that is worth telling LMAO," declared a third.

A fourth claimed: "This movie is gonna f****** suck."

And a fifth said: "I don't get this whole COD or Battlefield movie thing. What can you even do to not just end up with a typical war movie that could have been called something else? Maybe with COD you could have Captain Price or something but that's it."

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.