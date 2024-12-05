Top 10 most valuable retro video games named - are you sitting on a hidden fortune?

Retro gaming is as popular as ever and games and consoles in good or mint condition can be worth an absolute fortune.

As well as the monetary value, retro gaming also gives huge doses of nostalgia for people who grew up gaming (Pokemon games on Game Boy handheld consoles along with Colin McRae Rally, Gran Turismo 2 and the Spyro trilogy on PS1 still hit the hardest for this writer).

For those who are able to park that nostalgia and trade-in these games and consoles, some titles can earn players hundreds, if not more than a thousand pounds each.

Check out the list below of the most valuable retro games in the UK right now, according to the cash people can get from them when traded in with Cex.

9= SD Gundam Dimension War (Japanese, without manual, boxed), Virtual Boy - £780

SD Gundam Dimension War released in 1995 for Virtual Boy and is a tactical role-playing game where players control a fleet of robots and vehicles as they get rid of enemies in the galaxy.

This particular version is Japanese and without a manual in its box; it still fetches a huge price but better versions of this are worth even more (read on to find out exactly how much).

9= Power Drive (mint), Sega Game Gear - £780

Power Drive released on Sega Game Gear in 1994 and is a top-down racing game where players compete in rallies across a number of different countries.

8. Virtual Lab (Japanese, mint), Virtual Boy - £812

Another Virtual Boy entry, Virtual Lab released on the platform in 1995 and is basically a Virtual Boy version of Tetris.

7. SD Gundam Dimension War (Japanese, with manual, boxed), Virtual Boy - £845

It's here again - the Virtual Boy game with the manual is worth £65 more and is the highest non-mint entry on the list.

Spoiler alert - it's not the last time it features either...

6. Cindy's Fashion World (mint), PS1 - £897

The only PlayStation game to make the top 10 is Cindy's Fashion World which came out on PS1 in 1995.

There are five different game modes to play where three girls decide to go shopping, have fun and go to various different things like a party in the evening, a cafe or to groom their pets.

4= SD Gundam Dimension War (Japanese, mint), Virtual Boy - £910

While it doesn't take the crown, the Virtual Boy game appears three times on this list.

If it's kept in mint condition, it's worth £910 in cash.

4= DarXide (mint), Sega 32X - £910

DarXide came out in 1996 and is a shoot-em-up similar to Asteroids where players must shoot and destroy a number of rocks to reach the next level.



It was one of the very last games to ever release on Sega 32X.

2= Snowboard Kids 2 (Australia, mint), Nintendo 64 - £975

Snowboard Kids 2 only got a PAL release in Australia and is the only Nintendo 64 game in the top 10.



It's a 1999 snowboarding game where players also have special weapons that can help them and hinder others.

2= Mega Man X2 (mint), SNES - £975

Also in second place is Mega Man X2 on SNES, a 1994 action-platform game and is the direct sequel to Mega Man X.

The game takes place in the near future when humans try to peacefully exist with intelligent robots but some of these robots end up threatening daily life.

1. T-Mek (mint), Sega 32X - £1,137

In the top spot, way out in front, is T-Mek on Sega 32X, which is an arcade game where players can choose a hovering tank with special abilities to take on others.

It can be played in single-player, where the player goes up against five tanks, or two-player, where there are four other CPU tanks and players can also face off against each other in this mode.

It originally released as an arcade game in 1994 before releasing on Sega 32X a year later.

