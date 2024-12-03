Bloodborne fans in meltdown yet again after PlayStation's 30th anniversary trailer

Bloodborne fans have been sent into meltdown about a potential sequel, remaster or remake after Sony gave a nod to the beloved game in its PlayStation 30th anniversary video.



The video called Thank You features iconic games and moments in games playable on PlayStations over the past three decades.

There's a sequence that runs throughout that says "it's about" various different things with clips of different games playing, such as "it's about wonder" with a clip of Shadow of the Colossus, "it's about adventure" with Uncharted 3 and "it's about fantasy" with Final Fantasy 7, before ending by saying "it's about you".

The last one before the final message in that sequence says "it's about persistence" with a very short clip of Bloodborne gameplay.

This seems to have been included because the game is notoriously hard to beat but add this in with scheduled maintenance that's taking place on Bloodborne on 3 December itself (the day of PlayStation's 30th anniversary) and fans have gone into meltdown that there could be a follow-up announced imminently to the much-loved Souls-like game from developer FromSoftware which made Elden Ring.

beholdthecolossus said: "They're doing this on purpose now."

Cpt_DookieShoes said: "I know we're joking. But this is actually the first time in my memory that Sony put Bloodborne in a sizzle reel. I thought it was illegal to mention Bloodborne at Sony."

Covid669 said: "This is basically a Bloodborne 3 announcement HELL YEAH!!!"

SnowNo971 said: "It's a sign!! The key to Bloodborne 2 is persistence!"

Ronathan64 said: "This doesn't mean anyth- LET'S F****** GOOOOOOO"

Time will tell...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.