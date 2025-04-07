Fortnite Sabrina Carpenter skins officially revealed

Fortnite's Sabrina Carpenter skins have been officially revealed by Epic Games as part of a Fortnite Festival collaboration.

Season 8 of Fortnite Festival starts on April 8 with Sabrina Carpenter as the headliner and there is loads of new in-game content themed around the star.

In the Season 8 Music Pass, her 'Juno' and 'Nonsense' Jam Tracks can be unlocked and more can be purchased in the Shop.

Free and premium rewards can be unlocked in the Music Pass by earning XP in any Fortnite mode, not just Festival.

Sabrina Carpenter's outfit and bodysuit Style in Fortnite / Image from Epic Games

There are two Sabrina Carpenter skins for players to unlock.

The Sabrina Carpenter Outfit is immediately unlocked after the Music Pass has been purchased, also included is a LEGO style.

According to Epic Games "this outfit features a yellow embellished babydoll inspired by the one she wore on her most recent tour - designed by Victoria's Secret in collaboration with celebrity stylist Jared Ellner - as well as jewelry designed by Maison Raksha".

The bodysuit Style is unlocked at the end of the pass.

There's a Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter outfit too / Image from Epic Games

There's also a Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter outfit that can be bought in the Shop and is available through the entirety of Season 8.

Epic Games said this "includes a skirt and boots inspired by the ones Sabrina wore on tour, which were designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Michael Schmidt Studios respectively. This on-tour attire was created by celebrity stylist Jared Ellner, with the ring created by jeweler Maison Raksha".

There's a pink default Style, the Baby Blue alt Style and a LEGO Style.

There are also two Sabrina Carpenter Emotes which are choreographed to 'Taste' and 'Please Please Please' with each playing a part of the respective tracks.

