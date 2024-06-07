Halo could be getting another remaster and even a PS5 release

A report claims another remaster or remake of Halo: Combat Evolved is in the works, one of the games that helped propel Xbox into what it is today, and that it could be even releasing for the first time with Sony on PS5.

The Verge says it's unlikely there will be any Halo news at Microsoft's Xbox Showcase on June 9 as development is still in the early stages.

But it does say it is one title that's being considered to release on its main rival's console.

This is because Xbox has more recently been releasing some of its first-party titles on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch as part of a wider strategy, such as Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush.

There are plans for this to continue and grow including some titles that may surprise Xbox fans, The Verge reports.

Xbox is understood to be working hard on a next-gen console with a huge technical leap, a mid-generation update for the Xbox Series X/S and is set to release details of a new handheld console imminently.

June 9 is set to be a big day for Microsoft and Xbox with Xbox Showcase, an event which will reveal a look at new games from Xbox Game Studios, leading creators and its partners.

Immediately after that is the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Halo: Combat Evolved is synonymous with Xbox as it was a launch game for its original console back in 2001.

The game was remade 10 years later and it's also included in The Master Chief collection which came out in 2014.

