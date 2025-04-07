What's new in Mario Kart World? Everything you need to know

In a reveal trailer and Nintendo in-depth livestream, loads of new features have been revealed in Mario Kart World.

Mario Kart World is the latest entry into the iconic Mario Kart series and it will launch as a Switch 2 exclusive alongside the console on June 5.



There will be open world sections where players can explore and free roam the circuits themselves and everything connecting them all together.

Races now have 24 players and there's a brand new Knockout Tour mode which is last man standing. There are six checkpoints - the last four players are eliminated at each of the first checkpoints with the final four then battling it out for the win at the end.

There are loads of new circuits and in Grand Prix mode, players have to drive between each one.

Players can grind rails or wallride to get boosts and reach hidden shortcuts. There are more items than ever before too including a new gold shell.

There's the biggest roster ever seen in a Mario Kart game including Cow from Moo Moo Meadows which has gone down incredibly well online.

