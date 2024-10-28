Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 review: Best CoD for a very long time

It's that time of year again when the latest Call of Duty drops and after the somewhat disappointing instalment of Modern Warfare III, it's a breath of fresh air to have the Black Ops series back - and what an entry Black Ops 6 is.

The last Black Ops game, Cold War, released in 2020 with three Modern Warfare games following that but Black Ops 6 goes to show what can happen when a studio is afforded more time to develop a game.

Treyarch is the studio that makes the Black Ops games which goes for more of an arcade approach compared to the more tactical focus of Modern Warfare and as someone that loves the Black Ops style, Black Ops 6 absolutely nails the combat, especially with the amazing new movement options.

Set in 1991 after the events of Cold War, Black Ops 6 has an incredible campaign that keeps players guessing at every turn; it's great to see some care and attention go into this mode this year and it's really strong.

Adler is back with a bang in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 / Activision

The Call of Duty series has tried to include open-world missions in its campaigns for a number of years now and Black Ops 6 finally hits the mark with one that truly stands out as the best mission in the game.

There is one mission that didn't quite land though - it focuses on incorporating the Zombies mode around the halfway point and lasts a bit too long, although it is key to the story.

While the game has class-leading graphics as always, during the playthrough there were a couple of instances where cutscenes would have movement which looked really pixellated which was quite surprising.

Zombies and multiplayer in Black Ops 6 are a both a heck of a lot of fun and will keep players coming back for more / Activision

With the movement mechanics and arcade-style combat in Black Ops 6, multiplayer is frantic, fast-paced and a lot of fun.

At launch, the modes available are what players come to expect from a Call of Duty game and hopefully there will be more playlists going forward with the first season starting soon but the foundations are there, along with the fan-favourite Nuketown map being just around the corner.

Zombies mode is really fun too and it's great to have round-based return; the new maps are great and it's incredibly satisfying reaching later rounds when players are truly tested.

There is a bit of a grind to unlock custom loadouts (which are not accessible until level four) but once that's hit, players are away and unlocking upgrades for weapons is a lot more simplified for Black Ops 6.

Minor grievances aside, this is the best Call of Duty for a very long time.

8.5/10

