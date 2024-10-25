The biggest reactions to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 as gamers give first verdicts

One of the biggest gaming releases of the year is upon us, and fans are having their say on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The Black Ops franchise has been around since 2010, and the new edition was made available to players late on Thursday night (October 24).

The game features a campaign set in the 90s during the Gulf War, as well as the return of a fan favourite round the corner – the original Nuketown map.

It’s the first Black Ops game to be released since Cold War in 2020.

It’s safe to say anticipation for the launch was high.





The early reviews are in, with gamers full of praise.





Gamers were quick to share tips and tricks, posting their recommendations for specs and settings on Twitter/X.





Black Ops 6 comes with the tagline "the truth lies" and features a familiar character from a previous game.

The campaign begins with team leader Troy Marshall, who encounters CIA former CIA operative Russell Adler from 2020 game Cold War.

It then focuses on a covert organisation called The Pantheon which has taken hold of the US government from the inside.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings