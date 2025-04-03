Call of Duty: Warzone Verdansk return - 10 things you need to know to win

Call of Duty developers have shared 10 top tips every player needs to know before gearing up to return to Verdansk in Warzone to secure those all important victories.



Call of Duty: Warzone servers are offline until the iconic Battle Royale map returns at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST on April 3 after more than three years away when it was retired by Activision in late 2021.

Free-to-play Warzone started out in March 2020, the same time the Covid pandemic started, and proved to be one of the biggest Call of Duty successes of all time with one of the most beloved maps in Verdansk ever too.

So many players have core gaming memories of linking up with friends during lockdown and putting hours upon hours into achieving those adrenalin rush victories because what else was there to do?

Call of Duty developers have Verdansk is "95 per cent the same" this time around and ahead of the map's return, they have revealed 10 tips both new and returning players need to know to win, along with a few added pointers from indy100 thrown in too.

Verdansk is returning to Call of Duty: Warzone imminently / Screenshot from Activision

Rally a squad

For both new and returning players, rally a squad in size between two and four and work together well to claim those victories. You're more likely to win when playing together than joining a squad with players you don't know or don't communicate with.

Pay close attention to minimap and compass

There's an updated minimap and compass which provide clearer and more detailed information about your surroundings. This can be used to plan routes, anticipate enemy movements and work with your squad. indy100 advises to check the settings and make sure the minimap is square and not circle so more of the minimap can be seen.

Closely inspect weapons

There's an improved weapon inspection feature so you can look more closely at your weapon and attachments, which is crucial for deciding what weapons or loadouts to use depending on your situation.

Manage inventory quickly

Looting is a key part of Warzone and being able to do this quickly is key so you don't get caught out. There's an improved system to make this easier so learn to quickly swap attachments, drop unwanted items and prioritise essential equipment. Organisation is key.

Fine tune loadouts and gunsmith

Picking up your preferred loadout can be key and the gunsmith allows for even more fine tuning of weapons to suit your style and situation. indy100 advises to have a preferred one for general use and then experiment with different ones for different situations.

Use pings

Pings can often be forgotten about during Warzone games but they can be essential. There's an enhanced system this time around enabling you to communicate better with your squad, even without voice chat. Enemy positions, points of interest and potential threats can be marked.

Take on contracts

Contracts are like mini side quests that players can take on to earn valuable rewards and this has been updated to make them easier to find and accept. The rewards gained can help give a vital advantage over opponents.

Use vehicles

With Verdansk being so big, effective use of vehicles is key to getting around the map, especially when the gas is moving in closely around the area you're in. Handling has been refined and it's easier to engage in vehicle combat too. Getting to grips with each different vehicle is key to be able to effectively navigate through areas where there are only certain options available.

Use tactical grenades efficiently

Tactical grenades can make a real difference when approaching an enemy or gaining the upper hand - think stun grenades, flashbangs and smoke grenades. These can make the difference between winning and losing, wiping a squad out or being sent to the gulag.

Adapt and learn new strategies

Loads of different situations can be thrown up in Warzone so it's important to keep on your toes and adapt accordingly. If something worked in one scenario, it might not happen the same way next time around. An extra indy100 pointer here - turn the music off so this doesn't interfere with being able to hear what's going on around you.

Stay frosty out there.

