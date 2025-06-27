New details about Activision's upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 appears to have been leaked online through the Xbox Call of Duty app, including a new 20v20 mode.

X / Twitter user @charlieINTEL, who regularly covers Call of Duty updates, spotted what appear to be screenshots detailing new modes that will be playable in the upcoming game.

The screenshots @charlieINTEL posted said: "Skirmish. Two teams of 20 fight to complete objectives across a large map. Capture points of interest, destroy payloads and transmit valuable data to score. Use your wingsuit to flank and reach objectives before your enemy. The first team to reach the score limit wins.

"New mode: Overload. Two teams of six players each fight to control a neutral EMP device that must be delivered to the enemy HQ for score. Reach the score limit and claim victory by delivering multiple EMP devices."

Fans in the comments also said they spotted what are claimed to be "jetpacks" on operators too.

This was reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit.

However, gamers here don't seem to be that impressed with what they've seen so far.

Dull-Caterpillar3153 said: "Operators look like they are wearing jetpacks but Activision said the game wouldn't feature jetpacks. I am confusion [sic]."



TAJack1 said: "I was so keen for [Black Ops] 6, was the game that kinda got me back into it but I feel nothing for this."

aRandomBlock said: "This is the most 'ok' I've ever felt towards a leak before."

jdk2087 said: "I'm at the point (and was with 6) of... Who cares anymore? Maybe it's just me or my age. But I've been around since pre-CoD4 / BO1. MW (2019) was when I thought the series was finally turning around for the best. I'm by far more interested and excited for the new BF [Battlefield] than I have been for a CoD in years."

ArcanaOfApocrypha said: "Last one I played was BO3 and BO2 before that. No desire to even play this one as it looks identical to the last few. Everything since BO3 has been a blur."

However some were encouraged by what was posted.

Early-Eye-691 said: "It feels like I'm one of the few on Reddit that actually likes BO6 so I'm all for this. I really hope we keep pushing modern / futuristic CoDs for the next few years. Skirmish sounds awesome."

HomeMadeShock said: "The 20v20 Skirmish mode actually sounds really fun. Game Pass ftw."

Black Ops 7 is expected to release in Autumn. None of this has been confirmed by Activision or Xbox.

