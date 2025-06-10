Could I play Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on Nintendo Switch 2?

At the end of Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday (June 8), a first look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was shared - but there was no mention if the game will release on Nintendo Switch 2 or the original Switch.

In February 2023, it was confirmed "Microsoft and Nintendo negotiated and signed a 10-year legal agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo players the same day as Xbox with full feature and content parity".

Since then, Modern Warfare III and Black Ops 6 have both released but not on Nintendo consoles. Black Ops 7 is confirmed to be releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC as well as previous generation consoles PS4 and Xbox One.

Despite there being no mention of Nintendo, both Activision and Nintendo have reportedly confirmed Call of Duty games releasing on Nintendo hardware is still in the works.

A spokesperson for Activision told GameSpot: "We're committed to getting the franchise on Switch. Both teams are working on it. Will share details when ready."

And in a separate report, Kotaku said: "Sources close to the matter tell Kotaku that both sides are still working on it."

So it seems Call of Duty will eventually release on Nintendo hardware at some point - but there's still no idea as to when exactly or if Black Ops 7 will release on the Switch 2 or original Switch.

