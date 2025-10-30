Resident Evil Requiem Leon 'leak' debunked online

A 'leak' claiming Leon will be a playable character in Resident Evil Requiem seems to have been debunked online.

Resident Evil Requiem is the ninth mainline game in the iconic survival horror series from Capcom and Leon is the main character in the second, fourth and sixth games. He is synonymous with the franchise and is arguably the community's favourite playable protagonist in Resident Evil.

Pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem have now gone live and two versions are available - the standard edition which features the base game and deluxe edition which also includes costumes, weapon skins, filters and more.



One of the deluxe edition costumes that's got a lot of people talking online is Lady Dimitrescu, one of the main antagonists of Resident Evil Village.

And a so-called 'leak' has been doing the rounds on social media claiming that Leon has been "accidentally" revealed through the description of the deluxe edition.

It's not exactly known where the leak originated from but Dusk Golem, someone understood to be a reputable Resident Evil insider, shared a screenshot of it on X / Twitter and it's been getting hundreds of thousands of views.

The screenshot appears to show the Portugese PS Store pre-order page for Resident Evil Requiem deluxe edition and it shows a "deluxe costume for Leon", according to Dusk Golem.

But a Brazilian streamer has warned "we gotta be careful" as she revealed how she managed to essentially recreate this 'leak'.

Moni quoted a clip from her stream posted by another X / Twitter user which shows her managing to easily edit the appearance of the Steam page of Resident Evil Requiem using Inspect Element, a browser tool that lets users temporarily edit a webpage.

While it's not the exact page the Leon 'leak' is claimed to be from, Moni shared this to show "it's very easy to edit an internet page".



In a translated post, she said: "Folks, be careful with these 'leaks' from Reddit. It's very easy to edit an internet page to make it look like it was screenshot and then 'the company fixed it'.

"I do believe that Leon will be in Requiem but it's a lot of malice what the crowd is doing, inventing Leon leaks in Requiem all the time, this is playing with the fans' expectations. May the character be announced at the right time and be something grand! 🙏"

There has been a lot of speculation and claims about Leon featuring in Resident Evil Requiem in some capacity with Dusk Golem adamant he will be a protagonist in the game regardless of the legitimacy of this 'leak'.

To be clear, this piece is not definitively saying Leon will not be included in Resident Evil Requiem as developers have even previously mentioned his name, saying he was considered as the main protagonist specifically.

But it appears this specific leak may not be all it seems and his inclusion in the game is officially unknown at this time.

indy100 has contacted Capcom for comment.



Resident Evil Requiem releases on 27 February 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.



Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.