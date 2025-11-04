Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 developers have revealed key details about two maps set in Japan in the upcoming game - with one featuring a cat cafe and karaoke bar.



Black Ops 7 is the latest entry into the Call of Duty series and is a direct sequel to the beloved Black Ops 2, following a team of agents led by David Mason.



At launch, the game will have 16 6v6 multiplayer maps, including some returning fan favourites from the franchise, plus two 20v20 maps.

Black Ops 7 takes place in 2035 with key sections of the game, including some of its multiplayer maps, set in near-future Tokyo.

One of those that was included in October's beta was Toshin and another key one is called Den, where 2035 technology has taken over parts of a historic 'Japanese castle'.

Matt Scronce, design director of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, said: "Every detail was considered, every space was designed to honour the setting."

And developers have revealed more key details about the Toshin and Den maps specifically ahead of the game's launch.

The cat cafe that can be found in Toshin / Activision

Toshin, a 6v6 map which featured in the beta, puts players into the neon-lit skyline of Tokyo's city centre, where there are streets with countless Japanese signs, futuristic architecture and a dynamic monorail system.

There are a number of cultural touches too, including an 'Akari Kitchen' ramen shop with detailed menus to a cat cafe with an interior mural. There's even a karaoke bar with Japanese lyrics on screen.

Among the futuristic settings are glimpses of traditional Japanese architecture and street layouts that provide a contrast among with anime-style characters on billboards and a Japanese ambulance rooting the experience.

Miles Leslie, associate creative director, said Japan offered "the right tone, scale, and contrast to ground our narrative and gameplay".

Toshiba in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 / Activision

There's also Den, another 6v6 map, which takes players to a Japanese castle in the quiet hills above Tokyo.

Old meets new here as the castle itself has traditional Japanese design, including green tiled roofs, intricate wooden structures, sliding doors, tatami-like flooring and an indoor zen garden but it has been taken over with 2035 tech.

The Guild have installed server rooms and integrated modern technology within the ancient structure. Expect rooftop wall-jumps and close-quarters combat within the castle's ancient halls.

Brittany Pirello, senior producer, said: "[The] near-future vision of Japan gave us the perfect canvas to tell our story, inviting both Japanese fans to see their world reimagined and global players to explore one of the most visually and culturally rich settings we've ever built."

To celebrate Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 releasing in the UK and the game's link to Japan, Call of Duty is opening a Toshin Matcha Bar in London on Friday (7 November) which can be booked by clicking here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 releases on 14 November on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. There is no Early Access.

