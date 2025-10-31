Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 developers revealed what the HUD will look like in the fan-favourite Zombies mode and it's underwhelmed gamers on social media, with one going as far as saying "this s*** is so a**".



In an update posted on X / Twitter, Treyarch developers revealed a number of updates about the upcoming Black Ops 7, but the one that's got a lot of people talking online is the new Zombies HUD.

A new HUD called Aetherium was shown which seems to be similar to the multiplayer HUD but with elements backlit in purple.

David Duckworth, UI/UX director at Treyarch, said: "It is inspired by Zombies but it's a global theme. We had a lot of fun with this one and it's been crafted for the Zombies game we're making.

"It allows for a light theme behind your ammo widget, behind the squad widget, behind the minimap and the compass and it should be a really fun thing for players to experience as they're playing Zombies or any parts of Black Ops 7."

And it's not going down that well on X / Twitter.

One said: "IN ACTUAL TEARS, WHAT IS THIS."

"Can't believe we waited all this time for this," a second agreed.

One joked: "QUICK, MAKE IT PURPLE."



"Five games in a row of mid zombies HUDs," another complained.

A fifth posted: "That Zombies HUD is... Not great."

Another said: "I like the Aetherium theming of the HUD but the general layout like the weapon icon and also health bar being unchanged hurts the HUD tbh."

One posted: "With the new HUD revealed, I think it's becoming very apparent that Treyarch is only willing to do the bare minimum with this sort of stuff. We asked for a unique HUD, yet they did the bare minimum of that, without putting any thought into it. A really annoying trend honestly."

"NAH THIS S*** IS SO A** BRO," another posted.

But some have taken to social media to say they like it, with one post saying: "I'll risk the shill allegations here to say this HUD looks cool.

"What did you guys expect from the HUD 'theme' because it sounds like anything other than a full redesign wasn't gonna cut it."

And another agreed: "Oh... I AM a fan of this HUD!"

Further updates from the developers included weapon progression being even faster than the beta, the icons for Prestige One, Two and Three and that final mastery camos for individual weapons have been removed in favour of one for all weapons.



More than one challenge can be seen at a time in the Challenge Tracker with three camos and three calling cards able to be tracked, some remastered Black Ops 2 rewards are being included such as the 'Master Killer' calling card and there are a lot more customisation options for Prestige Masters.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is the latest entry into the Call of Duty series and is a direct sequel to the beloved Black Ops 2, following a team of agents led by David Mason.



At launch, the game will have 16 6v6 multiplayer maps, including some returning fan favourites from the franchise, plus two 20v20 maps.

A hugely popular feature that will be carried over from the open beta is Open Matchmaking, meaning that lobbies will feature players with a much wider skillset instead of games being skill-based and it will make finding games much quicker.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 releases on 14 November on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.