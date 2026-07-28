Donald Trump has sparked “cult leader” accusations after suggesting he has done more for people than their own parents.

Speaking at a campaign-style rally at General Motors in Milford, Michigan, Trump gave a speech that was right on brand – littered with dubious claims about his own successes .

During another portion of the speech, Trump slammed his political opponents in the 2024 presidential election, making the unfounded suggestion, “You wouldn't have an auto industry right now if they got elected. You wouldn’t have an auto industry”.

Then, the claims got possibly even wilder.

“I’ve done more for you than your parents, OK?” Trump said. “Your parents are good. I’m not going to knock your parents, but I have been better to you than your parents. That I can tell you, and they would agree with me. Wherever they may be, they would agree.”

The remark sparked a whole host of discourse online, with many suggesting it was akin to what a cult leader might say.

“In the history of stupid f**king cults, this one is the f**king stupidest,” someone argued.

Another claimed: “This is when the cult leader tells his flock they have to cut off all contact with their families so they can move into his compound.”

Someone else wrote: “Actually insane.”

One person joked: “Totally not something a cult leader would say.”

“Dude is beyond bizarre at this point,” another person said.

Someone else suggested: “Spoken like a true cult leader.”

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