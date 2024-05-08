When is next Call of Duty double XP weekend?

Occasionally, Sledgehammer Games drops a double XP weekend for Call of Duty gamers to progress their rank, guns and battle pass more quickly.

Well, the next one is coming up very soon for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

On the Call of Duty home screen after loading up the game, when navigating across to the 'events' tab, a screen comes up for 'double XP weekend'.

It says 'coming soon' just below that and above the title, it says it starts in two days (at the time of writing on May 8).

That means the next one seems to be scheduled to start on May 10.

Double XP weekends are fairly frequent - the last one started on April 19 at 6pm BST running through to April 22.

While no specific timeframe has yet been confirmed, it's likely the timings for this weekend coming up would be similar to that of previous ones - around 6pm BST.

It would then last to a similar time on May 13.

Double XP tokens cannot be used while the event is in place - they do not stack.

At the time of writing, the next season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is just 21 days away.

The game is currently in Season 3 which brought three new multiplayer maps, new operators, new weapons and a new battle pass.

Warzone received updates too, with the return of popular map Rebirth Island which debuted in December 2020.

Rebirth Island was initially released during the Covid pandemic and was well received by its community.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.