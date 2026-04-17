Call of Duty live action movie announced - and some of the reactions are hilarious

Movie and TV adaptations of popular video games continue to come thick and fast and the latest one to be announced is a live action Call of Duty film.

It's been confirmed that Paramount will be releasing a live action adaptation of the Call of Duty series with the movie releasing on 30 June 2028.

Deadline reports at CinemaCon, Paramount revealed a sizzle reel almost entirely of Call of Duty gameplay footage set to 'Seven Nation Army' by The White Stripes. Details of the movie's plot are currently unknown.



The publication added producer Rob Kostich said via a recorded message he and director Peter Berg only wanted to make this film "with the right leadership and someone who cares about the IP as much as we do".

Berg added he feels "deeply connected to the special operations community" and wants the film to have a "really big scope" with "authenticity".

The announcement was posted in the CallOfDuty Subreddit and, as you can imagine, some of the comments are absolutely brilliant.

One said: "It's going to be three hours of an update screen followed but the main character immediately spawned trapped. Roll credits."

A second commented: "The movie is gonna have skill-based seating."

"Lmfao I remember people saying this was gonna happen like 15+ years ago," added a third.

A fourth said: "Can't wait for the day one patch."

And a fifth posted: "Oddly specific date, likely means the story they wanted to adapt was already pre-determined long ago and likely easy to make."

The Call of Duty movie releases on 30 June 2028.

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