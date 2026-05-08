Nintendo Switch 2 console price rise confirmed as company apologises for the hikes

What a weird, strange world we live in at the moment where the prices of gaming consoles are actually going up instead of coming down, making them more expensive than when they first launched.

There are a myriad of factors to this, chief among them being large tech companies investing heavily in AI data centres causing key component shortages (including RAM and memory) and surging oil prices rising the cost of manufacturing and transporting goods.

PlayStation and Xbox have already hiked the prices of their most recent consoles and it's having an effect on Valve too with the Steam Machine being delayed from the start of 2026.

Now Nintendo is the latest gaming company to confirm the prices of its hardware are on the rise, even apologising for raising them.

A news release said: "In light of changes in market conditions, and after considering the global business outlook, Nintendo will revise the manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP) of the Nintendo Switch 2 system.

"We sincerely apologise for the impact these price revisions may have on our customers and other stakeholders, and we deeply appreciate your understanding."

In the US, the price will go up to $499.99 from $449.99. In Canada, the Switch 2 will cost $679.99, up from $629.99. In Europe on the My Nintendo Store, it will rise to €499.99 from €469.99. There has been no specific details of price rises in the UK. These changes will come into effect in these territories from 1 September.

In Japan only, the price of the original Switch consoles will also rise, as well as Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions.

Gamers have been having their say on the rises in the Nintendo Switch Subreddit and very few are surprised at the rises.

One said: "Saw this coming. Get the Switch 2 now before it gets more expensive guys. This is the only time in history where waiting for a cheaper console is the wrong move."

A second pointed out: "In the US effective in September, at least they're giving a while before hiking up the price."

"It finally happened..." a third declared.

A fourth added: "Sad but expected. Also I don't expect this to be the only price increase for Switch 2 in its lifetime."

And a fifth commented: "Can't say I'm surprised, in light of *gestures broadly at everything*."

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