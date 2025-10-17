Lauren James has had quite the 2025, retaining the EUROs with England as well as winning a domestic treble with Chelsea, including her fourth Women's Super League (WSL) title.

However she sustained an injury during the EUROs final shootout win over Spain which has kept her out of the start of the WSL season. She's continues to recover from that injury.

James joined Pepsi MAX as an ambassador back in May, which has got a new promotion where EA Sports FC players can redeem codes to unlock exclusive in-game rewards.

She spoke exclusively with indy100 and The Independent about her favourite EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Team players, how she switches off as a professional athlete and working alongside Sir David Beckham.

Lauren James has revealed her favourite players on FC 26 / Pepsi MAX

JB: Do you play video games yourself? If so, what games?

LJ: I grew up playing video games with my brothers. Now, it's a good way to connect with them even if we can't spend time together in person. My Ultimate Team on EA Sports FC 26 will definitely be rocking the new Pepsi kit, it looks fresh.

JB: Do you play a lot of EA Sports FC? Who are some of your favourite teams / players to play as?

LJ: When I get the chance, it's got to be Chelsea, obviously. Got to represent the club.

As for players, I'll use my own card, of course. Probably my brother, Reece. He's got that strength and crossing ability to set up an easy header in the box. I'm a big fan of Mbappe as well.

JB: The integration of the women's game in EA Sports FC games continues to grow, how have you noticed this has an impact on the interest of the women's game?

LJ: The biggest thing is that it puts us on the same platform as the men's game, which helps with the visibility. People who might not have been watching the women's game are suddenly picking you for their Ultimate Team or using you in Career Mode.

They might not have seen a full match before but now they know your name, they know your ratings and they've scored goals with your player. That creates a connection and suddenly they might want to watch you play for real.

JB: What do you make of your player in EA Sports FC 26? Are you happy with it or is there anything you'd change about it?

LJ: 85... Not too bad at all! Dribbling, pace, shooting all on point.

Lauren James has been a Pepsi MAX ambassador since May, working alongside Sir David Beckham / Pepsi MAX

JB: As a professional footballer, how do you switch off and how do you spend your down time?

LJ: The main thing is spending time with family and friends. I love my music, so that always helps me get away from football. I also have a dog - Waffle - so he keeps me busy when I'm not training or playing matches. He's a good distraction...

JB: How important is it to find that balance still at the highest level?

LJ: Yeah it's really important, to be honest. I make a real effort to switch off when I can. Sometimes, just forgetting about football for a bit really helps, you know? You then come back to training feeling fresh and totally ready to go again.

JB: Tell me all about your role in the new campaign film and the partnership between Pepsi MAX and EA Sports FC.

LJ: It's been great working with Pepsi MAX for its latest campaign with EA Sports FC. As a player, you grow up watching legends like Sir David Beckham play the game, so although it's not my first time starring with him, I loved doing it again.

EA Sports FC has become part of everyday culture, so the fact players can pick up rewards and a better gaming experience for simply enjoying a Pepsi MAX is great.

JB: Tell me a bit about your role as a Pepsi MAX ambassador.

LJ: Joining the Pepsi MAX squad back in May was a massive moment, especially with the summer of football we had ahead of us. It's been a perfect partnership right from the start.

I was lucky to be involved in their first ever campaign dedicated to the women's game and a few fans might have seen a mural of me around Stamford Bridge - that was pretty cool. Plus, featuring in their summer film 'Refresh the Game' was an amazing experience - seeing football legends from different eras come together really showed Pepsi MAX's commitment to the sport.

Read more from James' exclusive interview on The Independent.

After two successful seasons together, Pepsi MAX joins forces once again with EA Sports FC to launch on-pack promotions, including tifos, season points, player picks and other prizes, that will deliver epic in-game rewards for fans.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.