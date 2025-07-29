Chloe Kelly’s Euros -winning penalty was “faster” than the most powerful shot in the Premier League last season – but people aren’t really onboard with the comparison, and it’s not for the reason you might assume.

On Sunday (27 July), England’s women’s football team, the Lionesses , beat Spain in a dramatic final to retain their UEFA European Women’s Championship title.

After going down by a goal in the first half, England’s Alessia Russo equalised in the second half, with the match eventually going to a penalty shootout after extra time.

Kelly’s penalty is what officially secured the win for England. According to TNT Sports, it clocked in at 110km/h, which, they claim, was faster than the most powerful shot in the 24/25 Premier League season, which was scored by Alexander Isak.

They shared the comparison on X/Twitter, where it received a rather mixed reception, as many called out the idea of comparisons between men’s and women’s football altogether for being harmful to the women’s game.

Former professional Stan Collymore argued: “Most of the anti women’s football bulls**t on here is because of comparisons, something repeatedly decent pundits and journalists say is unhelpful and unnecessary.”

“Two players struck a ball, and you’ve made something deliberately gender divisive of it,” he added.

“I coach in girls football and it’s absolutely brilliant, but the reason it’s forever being talked down on is because major sports outlets/media consistently do this and compare it to the men’s game, for nothing more than rage comments.

We should be celebrating, not comparing,” another person argued.

Someone else said: “If you try to compare/sell/promote women’s sport by comparing them to men, you will inadvertently subject women athletes to sexist abuse for no reason.

“Don’t be an enabler, at all. Enjoy women’s sport, glorify it and sing praises, but don’t open a can of worms on social media.”

One person argued: “Unbelievably pathetic rage bait from such a big company. They know exactly what sort of person this will rile up, just sh**e content farming.”

