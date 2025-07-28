Football is coming home (again!) after the Lionesses won the 2025 Euros tournament, which came down to a dramatic penalty shootout in the final against Spain.

The Spaniards initially were ahead with a goal from Mariona Caldentey in the 25th minute, but England were able to equalise as Alessia Russo scored in the 57th minute.

The scoreline remained at 1-1 as the game went into extra time, which didn't produce any goals to clinch the win, and so it came down to penalties.

Thanks to the skills of Lioness goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, she was able to save two penalties. Then, Chloe Kelly secured the win with her penalty kick, hitting the back of the net.

England fans, both in attendance at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, and back home, celebrated the team achieving back-to-back Euros wins.

What makes the achievement even more impressive is the various challenges the Lionesses have faced in this tournament, yet they have risen to the occasion, and it has ultimately paid off.

Chloe Kelly missed three penalties in practice

Chloe Kelly of England scores the team's winning penalty in the penalty shoot out during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park on July 27, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

She secured the winning penalty to win England the tournament, but Kelly admitted that penalty practice ahead of the game didn't go quite as well.

“I just came onto the pitch and wanted to make something happen. I know Less [Russo]’s strengths and just wanted to put the ball on her head,” Kelly said about her thinking for the final.

“Of course, taking the penalty, I actually missed three penalties in training yesterday but the belief in the squad, in the whole 23 players and the staff members to get us through this tournament.

“I’m really proud to be English right now and I’m proud to be part of an amazing group of girls.”





Lucy Bronze played the entire tournament with a broken leg

Lucy Bronze of England breaks away from Mariona Caldentey of Spain during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park on July 27, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Lucy Bronze played in six matches during the Euros, so many will be shocked to hear she did this with a broken leg.

In a post-match interview after the final, the right-back told BBC One: "I have actually played the whole tournament with a fractured tibia, and then I have hurt my knee on my other leg.

"That's why I got a lot of praise from the girls after the Sweden game, as I've been in a lot of pain. If that's what it takes to play for England, that's what I'll do."





Hannah Hampton's little-known eye condition

Hannah Hampton of England celebrates after saving a penalty kick from Aitana Bonmati of Spain (not pictured) in the shootout during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park on July 27, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

England goalkeeper, Hannah Hampton, was the team's hero in the dramatic shootout as she saved two important penalties to help the Lionesses secure the win.

This has been quite the journey for Hampton, who was born with a serious eye condition called strabismus, and was told by doctors she couldn't play football, as she has no depth perception.

"I was told from a young age that I couldn’t play football, that it wouldn’t be a profession I could pursue. But here I am," she told the BBC ahead of their game against Sweden.

In a 2021 podcast appearance, Hampton explained on ex-England goalkeeper Ben Foster’s Fozcast podcast how the eye condition impacts her sight.

‘When pouring a glass of water, I’ll miss the glass if I’m not holding it," she said.

‘The girls do it to me all the time at training: ‘Can you make me a cup of tea?’ And hold the cup, saying, ‘Can I have some milk, please?’.

‘I’ll just spill it on their shoes and then they moan at me. ‘Well, it’s your own fault, isn’t it?'’’

Spain were the favourites to win

Players of Spain pose for a team photograph prior to the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park on July 27, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

They may have won the last Euros tournament, but the Lionesses were coming into this final as the underdogs, with Spain being the pre-tournament favourites.

Previously, Spain faced England in the 2023 FIFA World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, where the Spaniards won the match 1-0 to become the world champions.

But this time around, England managed to clinch the win to achieve back-to-back tournament wins at the Euros with the Lionesses previously lifting the trophy in 2022.

