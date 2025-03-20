Physical copies of the huge PlayStation flop Concord, as well as limited edition controllers, are being resold online for eye-watering amounts.

Concord was a failed multiplayer live service shooter that released in August 2024 but had the plug pulled on it less than two weeks after launch because of just how badly it flopped.

Firewalk Studios had developed the game from 2016 for eight years and it reportedly cost somewhere in the estimated region of $100m-$200m, but when the decision was announced to pull it, the game had sold just over 25,000 copies across PlayStation and PC and is understood to have made just $1m.

It's understood to have flopped because it was built on the foundations of what the industry looked like in 2016 and not how it did upon release, as well as gameplay and character designs not meeting player expectations.

The studio has since been shut down completely.

Because Concord was pulled so quickly and players were issued full refunds for purchasing it, including for those who bought physical copies, as well as so few actually selling, copies of the game are like gold dust.

The game can't be played at all as servers are completely offline but that's not stopped Concord physical copies and controllers from becoming collector's items.

Looking on eBay, there's one copy from the Middle East that's listed for a whopping $2,250.

Even in the US, the most expensive American copies are being sold for $1,000 and the most expensive limited edition controller is up for $750.

At the time of writing, around 40 Concord products are listed for $100 or more and most of these are graded copies, which are games that have been given a condition grade and are often sealed in a protective case. These are sought after by collectors because they have a higher potential resale value.

The majority of products are listed at $40 or higher.

