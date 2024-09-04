Concord falsely claimed to have flopped because of 'wokeness' and 'pronouns'

The studio behind the failed PlayStation 5 and PC multiplayer live service shooter Concord has already pulled the plug on it less than two weeks after launch but not for the stupid reason claimed that it's because it "pandered to trans, LGBTQ, and other DEI groups".

Concord from Firewall Studios had been in development since 2016 and cost somewhere in the estimated region of $100m-$200m.

Since launch on August 23, the game has reportedly sold just over 25,000 copies and is understood to have made just $1m.

It's understood the game flopped because it was built on the foundations of what the industry looked like in 2016 and not how it does now, as well as gameplay and character designs not meeting player expectations.

And Firewall Studios has decided to pull it.

Ryan Ellis, game director at the studio, said: "While many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognise that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn't land the way we'd intended.

"Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6 and explore options, including those that will better reach our players.

"While we determine the best path ahead, Concord sales will cease immediately and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased the game for PS5 or PC.

"If you purchased the game for PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation Store or PlayStation Direct, a refund will be issued back to your original payment method.

"We’ll keep you updated and thank you again to all the Freegunners who have joined us in the Concord galaxy."

But one post on Quora states: "The developers of the game Concord have spent $250m and pandered to trans, LGBTQ, and other DEI groups. They rewarded them with less than 900 players, it's called 'the modern audience'."

Erm... No.

There is no indicator to what the sexuality of any character in the game is, just that one uses they/them pronouns.

The new Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions title allows players to choose these players and Overwatch is widely successful which features lots of LGBTQ+ characters.

So no, this wasn't why Concord flopped. Don't be ridiculous.

